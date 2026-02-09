Klint Kubiak confirms he's the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LX felt like a silver lining for Raider Nation on Sunday after watching the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

“I am super excited, we just need a little bit of change more structure, somebody that can get the job done," one local fan said.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed something that Raiders fans have been wondering for weeks - he is the next head coach of the Silver and Black.

“Hell yeah I’m going, of course I’m going," Kubiak said in an NFL Network interview after the Big Game.

Kubiak is expected to make his way to the valley this week.