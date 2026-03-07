Maxx Crosby heading to Ravens, who send 2 first-round draft picks to Raiders, AP sources say

(AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby is heading to the Baltimore Ravens, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday night.
Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the NFL’s new year starts next week.
The Las Vegas Raiders will receive two first-round picks from the Ravens, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft, one of the people said.
The 28-year-old Crosby had 10 sacks last season and has reached double digits four times in his seven seasons.
