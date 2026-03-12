Maxx Crosby commits to the Raiders following failed trade to the Ravens

Maxx Crosby expressed his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders a day after the proposed trade that was supposed to send him to Baltimore was called off because he failed a physical.

The Ravens backed out of the trade on Tuesday night after Crosby came to Baltimore for a physical. He was back working out at the Raiders facility on Wednesday and posted on social media Wednesday night, his first public comments since the deal fell through.

"Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I'm Back," Crosby wrote.

The relationship between Crosby and the Raiders had soured late last season when the team shut him down against his wishes with two games to play to have surgery on his injured knee.

That led to the decision last week to trade him to Baltimore for two first-round picks, leading to Crosby posting an emotional goodbye video to Raiders fans after spending the past seven seasons with the franchise.

But the proposed deal couldn't be finalized until the start of the league year Wednesday and required Crosby to pass a physical in Baltimore. A person with knowledge of Baltimore's decision told The Associated Press that Crosby failed his physical, leading to the decision to call off the trade. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those results are private.

"You bring the player in, you try to get as much information as you can," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday. "We did that, and we were not able to complete the process of acquiring the player, based on our assessment of the situation."

With trade options limited and Las Vegas having an improved roster thanks to a free-agent spending spree, the Raiders and Crosby now appear ready to stick together for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler and is viewed as one of the top defensive ends in the league. He had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss last season, and has reached double-digit sacks four times in his seven seasons.

Crosby ranks sixth in the NFL with 69 1/2 sacks and is first in tackles for loss with 133 since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019. He is third in franchise history in sacks, trailing only Greg Townsend (107 1/2) and Howie Long (84).

Crosby has four years remaining on his contract and is owed about $113 million.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

