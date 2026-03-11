Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Maxx Crosby stays a Raider after Baltimore Ravens 'back out' of trade agreement

Las Vegas Raiders - Maxx Crosby
Denis Poroy/AP
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 plays during a pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maxx Crosby will be staying with the Las Vegas Raiders, at least for now.

The Raiders released the following statement on Tuesday evening:

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Raiders and Ravens had come to an agreement on a trade last week that would have sent Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist