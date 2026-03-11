Maxx Crosby stays a Raider after Baltimore Ravens 'back out' of trade agreement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maxx Crosby will be staying with the Las Vegas Raiders, at least for now.

The Raiders released the following statement on Tuesday evening:

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."

The Raiders and Ravens had come to an agreement on a trade last week that would have sent Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.