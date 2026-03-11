Maxx Crosby stays a Raider after Baltimore Ravens 'back out' of trade agreement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maxx Crosby will be staying with the Las Vegas Raiders, at least for now.
The Raiders released the following statement on Tuesday evening:
"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."
The Raiders and Ravens had come to an agreement on a trade last week that would have sent Crosby to Baltimore in exchange for the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
-
Raiders agree to deals with Tyler Linderbaum and Eric Stokes, AP sources sayLanding Linderbaum is a massive get for the Raiders, whose offensive line struggled through injuries and subpar play. Las Vegas allowed an NFL-high 64 sacks last season.
'I love y'all so much': Maxx Crosby posts emotional goodbye to Raider NationRaiders fan favorite Maxx Crosby posted a video over the weekend with an emotional goodbye to Raider Nation and ready to turn the page with the Baltimore Ravens.
Maxx Crosby heading to Ravens, AP sources sayFive-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby is heading to the Baltimore Ravens, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday night.
Raiders send Geno Smith to Jets in trade for 2026 draft pick, ESPN reportsThe Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback Geno Smith, according to ESPN sources. Adam Schefter posted on X, saying that this will open up $8 million in salary cap space.