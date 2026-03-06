Las Vegas Raiders send Geno Smith to Jets in trade for 2026 draft pick, ESPN reports

HENDERSON (KTNV) — After news broke late last week that the Las Vegas Raiders would release quarterback Geno Smith, ESPN is reporting new trade details on Tuesday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders will send Smith and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Before the trade was agreed to, Geno Smith agreed to restructure his contract. The Raiders still will pay the bulk of it, and the Jets will take on Smith’s contract at just over veteran minimum. https://t.co/uRTjgzwj4B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

The 35-year-old quarterback started his NFL career with the Jets in 2013. Smith's trade is expected to open up an estimated $8 million in salary cap space for the Raiders.

As ESPN reported, he had signed a two-year, $75 million extension after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 third-round pick. Smith earned $40 million in 2025, all of which was fully guaranteed.

The Raiders had one of their worst seasons in franchise history this past year. Las Vegas finished 3-14, and Pete Carroll was fired as head coach.

Raiders general manager John Spytek said at the scouting combine that he didn't want to blame Smith's struggles all on the 35-year-old signal-caller. Spytek admitted that he could have put Smith in a better position to succeed.

The Raiders' losing season did secure the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which they are expected to use to select Smith's replacement, Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas is also expected to add another veteran quarterback to compete with Mendoza and back up Aidan O'Connell.

News of Smith's trade to the Jets followed confirmation of another rumor circulating during the NFL off-season: the trade of star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027. Crosby on Saturday posted an emotional video thanking Raider Nation for their support.