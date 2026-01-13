LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Despite the head coaching search for the Las Vegas Raiders being vast, there is one name that sits at the top of the list right now.

“The one that your listeners need to probably keep the closest eye on is the potential of a Klint Kubiak," Sports Illustrated Raiders beat writer Hondo Carpenter said.

Las Vegas Raiders cast wide net for next head coach

The Seahawks' offensive coordinator is one of various offensive coaches to keep an eye on for Raider Nation.

John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski are two seasoned veteran head coaches to look out for as well; however, the Raiders are paying former head coaches around $50 million right now.

“You saw them give a three-year deal to Pete Carroll, I think they want to stick within that time frame," Carpenter said. "I don’t think they want to give out that kind of money with guarantees that it would take for someone like a Harbaugh or a Stefanski.”

The Raiders also look to stay away from legal battles.

“Jon Gruden is in the midst of a high lawsuit against the NFL," Carpenter said. "Many people believe that Brian Flores is the best defensive coordinator in all the NFL, but there are some concerns there, like Gruden; he currently has a lawsuit going against the NFL.”

That being said, any head coach that the front office wants to hire has to get the green light from Tom Brady.

“He is the totem pole," Carpenter said. "If he doesn’t want somebody, they’re not coming to Las Vegas. Period.”

It is expected that the Raiders will narrow down their search within the next week.