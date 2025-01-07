Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce fired after one season, NFL confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Antonio Pierce after one season, a source told ESPN.

Pierce addressed the media on Monday, a day after his team's season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and said he hadn't "heard anything different" regarding him remaining head coach. The Raiders will indeed be going in a different direction now, though.

The Las Vegas Raiders put out a statement on X about Pierce getting fired:

The Las Vegas Raiders have relieved Antonio Pierce of his duties as head coach. We appreciate Antonio's leadership, first as an interim coach and this past season as the head coach. Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep. We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization. We wish nothing but the best for Antonio and his family in the future.

Pierce generated a 9-17 record in one and a half seasons at the Raiders. The former linebacker took over as the interim midway through the 2023 season and was hired for the full-time gig in 2024. A 4-13 campaign in 2024 included a 10-game losing streak.