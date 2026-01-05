LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders closed out their worst season since 2006 with a stunning 14-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, thanks to Daniel Carlson's 60-yard field goal in the final minute.

When the clock hit zero, it felt like the Raiders and their fans let out one big sigh of relief as the team's disappointing campaign finally came to an end. The victory marked just the third win of the season for the now 3-14 Raiders.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman with the season finale recap

Raiders upset Chiefs 14-12 in season finale

"It's not the year we wanted, but that game was so fun to end it like that," Raiders tight end Michael Mayer said.

Music blared in the locker room for the first time since early October when the Raiders beat the Titans. Along with Carlson's heroics, the Silver and Black also celebrated Ashton Jeanty setting the new Raiders rookie record for scrimmage yards in a season.

"It was everything a rivalry game and to end it off with a win — it's been a while since we got a win, so it feels good," Jeanty said.

Now all eyes turn to the NFL Draft for the Raiders. They have secured the first overall pick for the first time since 2007, when they drafted quarterback JaMarcus Russell 19 years ago. A quarterback is exactly what Raider Nation is looking for.

Key upcoming dates for Raiders fans include Monday's locker room cleanout for final remarks from the team, the NFL Combine beginning February 23, and the NFL Draft starting April 23.

