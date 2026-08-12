Three people treated for injuries after partial building collapse at Spring Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a roof collapse at a business building in Spring Valley.

It happened at 6105 W Flamingo Road, near the intersection of Jones, and involved several businesses in the area, including a Subway and Marco's Pizza.

According to Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Adam Weiss, three people were removed from the building and treated for minor injuries at the scene.

WATCH the full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Clark County Fire Department responds to roof collapse in Spring Valley

Weiss said the call initially came in as an industrial accident, and when the first crews arrived, they called for additional resources and began to work the scene as a structural collapse.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported, Weiss said.

Channel 13 spoke to one of the patrons of a business in the area, who said issues with the roof have been a known issue.

"You could obviously see that the roof was bowed. It wasn't a surprise," said Nick Malis. "Everybody knew that it was a problem."

WATCH his full interview here:

'It's obvious': Patron says issues with roof at Spring Valley business were known issue

Channel 13 has a crew at the scene and will continue to learn more about this incident, and we'll make sure to keep you updated both on air and online.