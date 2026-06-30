LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While we aren't seeing triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for another couple of days, it is still hot. And it's not just you that's feeling the heat! The Southern Nevada sun and summer temperatures also create wear and tear on your car.

AAA responded to nearly 300,000 roadside service calls in Nevada last year, mostly for blown tires, battery replacements and jump starts. They said the majority of those calls were on the freeway, when your car is working the hardest.

Anyssa Bohanan shares the advice from professionals to keep your car running smoothly:

Auto pros urge Southern Nevada drivers to take preventative steps in extreme heat

"Car batteries, tires, belts, hoses, and vehicle fluids are the number one issues we see with extreme heat," said Doug Johnson with AAA. "With batteries, specifically, heat actually shortens the car battery's life, reducing it from a typical 3 to 5 years down to as low as 2 years."

And it's not just the inner workings of your car that take a beating from the sun. Elizabeth White, founder of Finish Auto Spa, says prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause cosmetic damage and trap bacteria, allergens and buildup inside your vehicle.

"At Finish Auto Spa, we see a lot of extensive damage over time on both the interior and exterior of your vehicle," said White. "We see a lot of fading on the interior, as well as the exterior. We see etching in the paint on the exterior. We see cracks in the leather; we see cracks in the dashboard. We see (discoloration) overall on the interior of the vehicle — just a lot of different issues with the sun."

Both White and Johnson say it's important to take preventative measures to care for your vehicle to avoid potentially costly repairs in the future.

"It's like adding a sunscreen to your skin when you go out in the heat," White said.

"It's always cheaper to do preventative maintenance rather than doing maintenance after the problem has broken your car," Johnson said.

KTNV AAA shared these tips for preventative maintenance on your car to keep it running smoothly in Southern Nevada heat.

AAA has this advice when it comes to taking care of your vehicle:

Car batteries: Heat significantly shortens a car battery’s life, reducing it from the typical 3-5 years to as low as 2 years. A struggling engine start, vehicle warning lights, odd smells, or corrosion on the battery terminals are all signs of a failing battery.



Heat significantly shortens a car battery’s life, reducing it from the typical 3-5 years to as low as 2 years. A struggling engine start, vehicle warning lights, odd smells, or corrosion on the battery terminals are all signs of a failing battery. Tires, belts, hoses: Hot pavement causes tires to bulge, dry out and rot, increasing the risk of blowouts, while belts and hoses can crack. Inspect rubber components for cracks, listen for noises, and monitor tire tread depth. Get hidden components checked by a trusted mechanic.



Hot pavement causes tires to bulge, dry out and rot, increasing the risk of blowouts, while belts and hoses can crack. Inspect rubber components for cracks, listen for noises, and monitor tire tread depth. Get hidden components checked by a trusted mechanic. Vehicle fluids: Coolant, engine oil, brake fluid, and transmission fluid are essential for your vehicle’s performance. Summer heat can cause these fluids to boil or evaporate. Keep an eye on your engine temperature gauge and any warning lights. Check beneath your car for leaks.

And if you feel your car losing power or see steam, AAA recommends taking these steps:

Get off the road. Pull as far onto the shoulder as possible. If you can safely coast into a shaded area or nearby parking lot, do so, as it is safer than sitting in the sun.



Pull as far onto the shoulder as possible. If you can safely coast into a shaded area or nearby parking lot, do so, as it is safer than sitting in the sun. Signal for help. Turn on your hazard lights immediately. If you have reflective triangles or flares, place them behind your vehicle safely to warn other drivers.



Turn on your hazard lights immediately. If you have reflective triangles or flares, place them behind your vehicle safely to warn other drivers. Assess the "oven" effect: If the AC is off, a car can reach lethal temperatures in minutes. If you must exit your vehicle to avoid extreme heat, only exit if your surroundings allow for a safe exit away from moving traffic, and find shade nearby. However, it is recommended you stay in your vehicle, with your seatbelt on and the windows cracked to allow airflow. If you see steam, wait at least 20 minutes before opening the hood to check fluid levels, as pressurized coolant can cause severe burns.

Johnson also recommends keeping water in your car at all times in case of a breakdown, to ensure you stay hydrated in the Southern Nevada heat.