Parents split on CCSD's new start times across all grade levels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day one of the new school year for the Clark County School District just passed, and while each year brings its new changes, none have been bigger than school start times.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham explains the new start times and how parents are adjusting to them:

Parents adjust to CCSD's new start times for all grade levels

It's a district move not only impacting when schools start but also when it ends.

“It kind of works out for me because I work graveyard, so that gives me enough time to get home and be able to get them up and get them to school and pick them up," said mother of seven children, including six elementary school kids, Monica Dawson.

I caught up with Dawson as she picked up her kids from Rex Bell Elementary School near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

"It’s been a handful," said Dawson. “First day of school was a success. It was worth all the stress. They made it to school.”

It's not so easy for Dawson when it comes to her oldest child who's in seventh grade.

“She goes to school at 7:00 a.m. now, so that’s a little bit harder because I get off at 7," said Dawson. “I have to make sure that I call her from work to make sure that she gets up on her own now, so since I get off at 7, she has to be on the bus at 6:50 a.m.”

Earlier this year, CCSD announced new start times for all elementary, middle and high schools.

Middle schools now start at 7:30 a.m., high schools at 8:30 a.m. and elementary schools at 9:15 a.m. with some exceptions.

For the full list of each CCSD school's bell schedule, click here.

“I’m not used to that. I could’ve sworn when I was in school, school started at like 8, 8:30," Dawson said.

With the change, middle schools now get out at 1:41 p.m., high schools at 2:41 p.m., and elementary schools between 3:26 and 3:45 p.m., with some exceptions.

“I guess it works out. We have no choice but to make it do," said Dawson.

Last week I brought your concerns about these start time changes directly to CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert, who said she hears your concerns.

“I’ve had parents come to me on both sides of the aisle of how they feel about it, and I understand change is difficult at times, but we know from the research that students will be ready to learn," said Ebert.

Ebert said this change is expected to improve student learning, attentiveness and absenteeism.

However, Dawson thinks it may be tough for her job. I asked her if she has to adjust her work schedule to make sure she can get her seventh grader to school.

"Well, I may have to. It just depends," Dawson said. "I’ll have to get her an alarm clock."

CCSD said they'll be keeping a close eye on how the new start times impact student learning. We'll make sure to give you any updates on how our local students are impacted.