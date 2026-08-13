56 power outages affect nearly 5,000 customers, NV Energy reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just under 5,000 customers are experiencing power outages on Wednesday evening, according to NV Energy.

With 56 outages currently in the 89029 zip code, the total amount of customers affected sits at 4,974. No cause for the outages or estimated repair times have been listed at this time.

In Clark County this evening, a total of 7,747 customers are experiencing power outages, with a bulk also appearing in the 89102, 89110, 89115, and 89146 zip codes.

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