HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches turned up the intensity — and the volume — at Monday's practice as the team got ready to hit the road.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman was at practice and has the latest ahead of the team's next preseason game:

Raiders crank up the noise as team prepares for first road trip of preseason

The Silver and Black blared music throughout practice to simulate in-game crowd noise as they prepared for the Houston Texans.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said the energy on the field has shifted as the team enters what feels like a critical stretch.

"Yeah, it's starting to get into week four, everybody is tired, it's time for somebody to step up, and I think coaches started off practice with a little bit of intensity to get everybody else going," Pola-Mao said.

The Raiders got gritty during the no-filming portion of practice, with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis lighting guys up during the special teams period. The defense also ran conditioning drills after practice wrapped up.

Of the three phases, the offense looks the most settled heading into the final two preseason games. Tight end Brock Bowers returned to practice looking sharp after missing Sunday's session for personal reasons.

Offensive lineman Charles Grant said the quarterback room has been a bright spot throughout camp.

"It's been great. Kirk Cousins is a guy who's done it and been there. He's the dad of the group. He's able to keep the joy going on those tough days," Grant said. "Fernando Mendoza — he's always smiling, so you can't help but smile when looking at him."

The Raiders kick off joint practice Tuesday before their preseason game against the Texans on Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

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