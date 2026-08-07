Give to the 13 Connects Comfort Care Drive | Help bring local families comfort during difficult times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Childhood Cancer Awareness month this September, Channel 13 is teaming up with the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation to support children and families facing life threatening illnesses with a Comfort Care Drive.

We will be collecting donations to help bring families some much-needed comforts during difficult times. Whether they are in the hospital or after care — we know Las Vegas shows up for its community, so we are calling on all of you to lend a hand!

You can give by texting "13CONNECTS" to 50155.

Starting now through September 15, you can also drop off any items on the list below to Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas (6455 W. Roy Horn Way) or Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (3711 E. Sunset Rd.)

Items most needed:



Tote bags

Chapstick

Lotion

Pens

Colored pencils

Crayons

Journals

Fun/inspirational stickers

Coloring books

Sensory toys (like NeeDoh, fidget spinners, etc.)

Small board games

Small LEGO sets

Small puzzles