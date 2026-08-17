Driver suspected of impairment in single-vehicle crash that killed passenger, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after a crash that fatally injured their passenger earlier this month, according to information from Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the collision at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 1 on Brent Thurman Way, south of West Hacienda Avenue.

According to state police, the driver of a dark green Genesis GV80 SUV "failed to maintain travel lane and over corrected to the left, causing the front of the Genesis to strike an unknown barrier wall."

Police say the vehicle's unrestrained passenger and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver, who was not publicly identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

State police were later informed that the passenger, Haely Brooke Polaski, had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is being counted as the 41st fatal traffic collision in the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2026, and the 44th traffic-related fatality.