LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since the start of the new school year Monday, we've reported on issues many families are having with the CCSD bus system.

But, what do you do if you have an issue — and how do you track your kid's bus?

It's all supposed to be done through this phone application, CCSD Onboard.

“Is it great to have an app that you can track? Yes it is especially when I’m not home, like I’m at work and I can see where the bus is," said local mom with bus app issues Cheryl Guerrero.

WATCH | CCSD bus app sparking issues for local families

CCSD bus app sparking issues for local families

Like most CCSD parents whose kids take the bus to and from school, Guerrero has relied on this app since it came out in 2019.

“It was great when it first came out," said Guerrero.

The way it works is pretty simple, from tracking buses to pickups and drop-offs. It even has an interactive map and tells you if the bus will be late.

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“When it’s late you usually get this little late bus pink strip notification," said Guerrero.

It doesn't work that way all the time though.

“Most of the time it’s pretty accurate, but then when it’s not, it’s not," said Guerrero.

I introduced you to Guerrero on Wednesday, when her 14-year-old son with autism was taken on the wrong bus to the wrong school.

Henderson CCSD transportation issues lead to school confusion Ryan Ketcham

Days later, she says his bus broke down before picking him up and a new bus had to get him.

“Well the bus came and I looked at the tracking app and there’s no tracking from my house it’s still showing the bus where the bus is broken down," said Guerrero. “The tracking for your child is supposed to go to the bus that he’s been reassigned to, he or she has been reassigned too, but that’s not happening? That’s not happening.”

Many of you have messaged us with similar issues.

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“It kept saying the bus was going to pick them up around 8:40, then it said 8:50, then it did a refresh and the bus never uploaded again," said Mother of 3 Ashley Geekie.

What can you do about it? The app has a number and email to contact: (702) 799-8100 and transportation@nv.ccsd.net.

Guerrero tells me they have been responsive in the past. She says they mainly respond the same day to any issues you contact them about. She says that has changed this year.

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"My issue happened Monday and I didn’t get a response until Wednesday," said Guerrero.

CCSD says they do apologize for the transportation issues.

"We are working diligently to improve our performance and ensure consistent, reliable service to 100% of our students. CCSD sincerely apologizes for any disruptions these delays have caused our students and their families.”

Since Monday, the percentage of buses on-time has increased from 86% - 90% on Wednesday.

CCSD sent Channel 13 several statements regarding transportation issues. I reached out to them Thursday regarding CCSD Onboard. Here's what they had to say.

Q: If parents have any concerns how do they notify the district or the team behind the app? Where do the complaints go? Who answers them?

A: "Families can report concerns to CCSD Transportation at 702-799-8100 or by emailing transportation@nv.ccsd.net. Transportation Department staff continue to respond to concerns as quickly as possible."

Q: Has this app been updated since 2019? If so, how often? Was there a new updates before this school year? If so, what was added? How will any of the additions help parents who have kids on the bus?

A: "The CCSD OnBoard app was launched in 2019 to provide families with transportation-related information, including bus location tracking and their overall bus schedule. The app was developed based on an idea from a former CCSD student and is updated by CCSD Transportation as needed to address feedback from students, staff, and parents. Update dates and changes vary depending on the operating system families utilize."

Q: How has the new start times and bus system impacted the app this year?

A: "The OnBoard app has not been impacted by the school start times."

Q: One parent told me their kid's bus broke down and a new bus had to pick up their child yesterday. She says the app only allowed her to track the broken down bus, not the new one. How does a parent switch to the appropriate bus? Is there a way to do that? Is the app supposed to do that automatically?

A: "Thank you for this feedback. Our Transportation technology team is listening to concerns expressed and working to update the app, as possible."

Are you facing difficulties with CCSD buses this year? We want to hear from you. Contact us by clicking on the banner below.