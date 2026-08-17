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Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck on I-15 near Flamingo Road

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the northbound lanes.
Nevada State Police (NSP) file photo (1).png
KTNV
Nevada State Police (NSP) file photo (1).png
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on northbound I-15 just south of Flamingo Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said it responded to the collision just before 1:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, identified as a man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to NHP.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested for suspected impairment, authorities said. Their identity or any charges were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

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