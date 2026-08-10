Las Vegas Bakery becomes social media sensation over viral stuffed conchas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At The Las Vegas Bakery, conchas are more than just a sweet treat.

For owner Ana Hernandez, they represent years of sacrifice, hard work and the dream she continues building, one pastry at a time.

The bakery, which recently opened a location inside Fergusons Downtown, has quickly gained attention online for its stuffed conchas — a creative twist on the traditional Mexican sweet bread. Videos shared on social media have drawn long lines and sold-out shelves, turning the small bakery into a viral sensation almost overnight.

WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez talked with the owner about what the business has meant:

Las Vegas bakery sells out nearly every day after selling stuffed conchas

“I never thought that,” Hernandez said. “It was just one night to another. One day someone made a video. Next day, we had lines.”

But Hernandez said the success did not happen overnight.

Before opening the bakery, she worked in Las Vegas’ tourism industry. After having children, she wanted to spend more time at home with her family while still finding a way to contribute financially. Baking eventually became that opportunity.

“So I didn’t have savings,” Hernandez said. “My husband came back with his paycheck and I saved a little bit. How much can I take? Two hundred dollars or three hundred dollars.”

Little by little, Hernandez invested what she could into her business, buying used baking equipment to just get started.

Now, the bakery regularly sells out of its popular conchas, sometimes forcing customers to come back another day.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins recently reported on another bakery seeing viral success for cinnamon rolls:

Mama Llama Bakery's $12 cinnamon rolls sell out weekly from a Las Vegas home kitchen

“The flavors look interesting,” customer Karen Granados said after arriving too late to buy one of the bakery’s most popular items. “I love conchas. The fact that they’re stuffed is really nice, so I’d definitely be willing to come back and try.”

During a recent visit to the bakery, several first-time customers said they discovered the shop through TikTok and Instagram.

“I told my boyfriend, ‘Hey, I found this on TikTok. Let’s go try it,’” one customer said. “I said, 'Let’s go now before they sold out.' Sure enough, they sold out.”

Despite the growing popularity, Hernandez said she remains grateful for the support the bakery has received from the Las Vegas community.

“We receive a lot of blessings from the community,” Hernandez said. “The community has supported us a lot.”

Employees say customers are often surprised by the bakery’s modern spin on a familiar classic.

“A lot of people feel connected because everyone knows conchas,” employee Camila Sotelo said. “Now people see they’re filled, and they’re curious about trying something different.”

For Hernandez, the viral fame is about more than social media attention. It’s proof that years of patience, risk and perseverance were worth it.

The Las Vegas Bakery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Fergusons Downtown.

Hernandez said you can pre-order over the phone or through messaging their Instagram account @thelasvegasbakery.

Hernandez warns customers that if they don't get there early or order ahead, they may not have the opportunity to try the popular conchas that day, and they may have to return another time.