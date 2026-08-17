Summerlin cyclist seeking justice after hit-and-run leaves him seriously injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Summerlin cyclist is speaking out after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding along one of his regular biking routes.
Rich Broome said he was riding near Count Diero Drive and Hualapai Way on the morning of Aug. 9, when a driver turned directly into him, sending him crashing to the ground.
WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez talked with Broome about what happened:
“All of a sudden realized that the car coming the other way was turning into me, not going straight or waiting for me,” Broome said.
Broome, an avid cyclist for more than 13 years, said biking has long been an important part of his life.
“I need activity desperately to feel whole,” he said.
He also said he understands the risks that come with sharing the road with vehicles.
“You’re sitting on a fifteen-pound fully exposed bike and you are exposed to a two-ton vehicle,” Broome said.
Moments after the crash, Broome said his first instinct was to look for the driver, but the vehicle was already gone.
Broome described the vehicle as a boxy red car with a distinct front grille and said the driver was a woman.
As he lay injured in the roadway, Broome said he struggled to understand why someone would leave the scene.
“I can think of a lot of reasons why someone would hit me, but I can’t think of one good reason why someone would just leave the scene and leave me there,” he said.
Broome’s wife, Kristine Mastrodonato, said she rushed to the scene after receiving an alert from his crash-detection gear.
“I was shocked,” Mastrodonato said. “There’s nothing like seeing your spouse sitting on the ground bloody and battered.”
Now recovering at home, Broome said he suffered a fractured vertebra and could need surgery in the near future.
The couple has filed a police report and is urging the driver involved to come forward.
“We mind all traffic laws,” Mastrodonato said. “You can’t predict something like this.”
She also had a direct message for the driver who left the scene.
“Turn yourself in,” she said. “How do you leave somebody lying on the ground? And I want to point out that this woman is still out there driving around.”
As the investigation continues, Broome hopes his story serves as a reminder for drivers to stay alert and aware when sharing the road with cyclists.
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