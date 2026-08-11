HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department, Mayor Michelle Romero and the Clark County School District Police Department held a joint back-to-school safety press conference Monday to address the dangers of illegal and unsafe e-bikes and e-motorcycles.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett explains the push by the city for e-bike safety with school back in session:

Henderson police, mayor team up for back-to-school e-bike safety push

The event highlighted the city's ongoing "Ride Smart. Stay Safe." campaign, which targets illegal and unsafe use of e-bikes and e-motorcycles on Henderson streets and school routes as the new school year begins.

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader said the devices being used by some riders go beyond what most people think of as e-bikes.

"Unfortunately, what we're having is de facto dirt bikes where there's pegs instead of pedals," Rader said. "These kids are taking over our roadways."

WATCH | Henderson reporter Ryan Ketcham recently talked with residents about e-motorcycle enforcement:

Henderson's e-motorcycle enforcement brings changes, but problems persist in some areas

Rader said the responsibility extends to parents and guardians who allow minors to leave home on illegal devices.

"It really has to be an approach where all invested parties are looking at that," Rader said. "If you're letting your kid leave your house with one of those illegal devices, you are just as responsible, and I would hate for the unspeakable to happen, but it's that important to me to keep this community safe."

Leaders at the press conference shared the following enforcement numbers since 2025:



221 total stops conducted

122 citations issued for unsafe or illegal riding behaviors

52 devices towed

25 citations issued to parents or guardians of minor riders

65 warnings issued

HPD said enforcement will continue through the first week of school as students return to campus and traffic patterns shift.

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