16 people displaced after Las Vegas apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sixteen people were displaced from their apartments after a fire impacted four separate units Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at 5050 Tamarus Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, around 7:15 a.m.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews found a fire that started in a first-floor apartment and had spread to a second-floor unit and attic space.

CCFD said that, with "aggressive tactics," the fire was knocked down at approximately 7:20 a.m. and contained to the building where it first broke out.

There were no injuries to residents or first responders, CCFD said.

The estimated dollar loss is more than $250,000, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.