LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A day after the funeral service and procession for fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Austin Abdelnabi, our community is still wrapping their arms around his family — a fundraiser organized by the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) held outside of Nevada Coin Mart at Flamingo and Jones had T-shirts, memorial wristbands, food and more.

Richard Pellegrini and Janet Jurgens attended the fundraiser, and said they always go out of their way to support local law enforcement.

WATCH | Community fundraiser supports family of fallen LVMPD Officer Austin Abdelnabi

Community fundraiser supports family of fallen LVMPD Officer Austin Abdelnabi

"It's sad to hear what happened, it's really heartfelt," Pellegrini said. "We'll always support the police 100% — we've got their back."

"I think it was two years ago, we came and we bought t-shirts [at another fundraiser here]," Jurgens said. "We follow them whenever something goes wrong with them, unfortunately."

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Community members and first responders alike signed messages of support on a big banner that will be donated to Officer Abdelnabi's family, along with all proceeds from Saturday's fundraiser.

"[His family] does not have to navigate this tragedy alone — the waters are going to be tragic, and we want to make sure that they can focus on their grief," said Sgt. Alexander Cuevas with the North Las Vegas Police Department, who's the president of the IPOF. "We will worry about their finances, we will do the fundraising for them and make sure that they are taken care of."

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The turnout at the fundraiser on Saturday serves as more proof that our community will step up to take care of one of our own in their time of need.

"When I got here and I was doing the bracelet sales, a gentleman walked up and asked how much for one bracelet, I said $10 dollars — he gave me $300, takes the bracelet and walks away," Sgt. Cuevas said. "That support right there, that's immense."

Local News Community bids final farewell to fallen Las Vegas Metro Officer Austin Abdelnabi KTNV Staff

"You have to come together as one and fight for one thing, and that's our freedom," Richard Pellegrini said. "Freedom isn't free, but our men in uniform make it that way for us."

If you missed the fundraiser on Saturday, the Injured Police Officers Fund says they're still accepting donations for Officer Abdelnabi's family on their website: IPOF.vegas.