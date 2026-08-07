LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A couple days after he lost his life in the line of duty, the community is sharing more about the person Officer Austin Abdelnabi was.

The 30-year-old officer who joined Metro in November 2023, was also a decorated Marine.

He is survived by his wife Sage, his parents, and siblings, and is originally from South Carolina.

WATCH | Community steps up to support fallen Officer Abdelnabi's family

Community steps up to support fallen Officer Abdelnabi's family

To help pay for travel and other expenses coming up in the wake of his death, the Injured Police Officers Fund is stepping up. It’s what they do for families of injured and fallen officers.

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“He paid the ultimate sacrifice, now it’s our time to step up and assist his wife with all that’s going on right now,” said Charles “JP” Jivapong, Metro officer and Vice President of IPOF. “When we raise our right hand at the end of the academy to uphold, support, defend the Constitution of the United States and locally, it’s something that you don’t think that you could lose your life over.”

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Jivapong said he was part of the procession on Tuesday night when Austin’s body was guided by first-responders to the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Officer Abdelnabi’s law enforcement family is joined in their grief with his family, and those who knew him outside of his work in uniform.

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He was a member at Syndicate MMA, where the owner tells Channel 13 he had a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with.

One of the front desk staff members, Taylar Montin, said she talked to him in July about changing his membership. Montin said he was “very welcoming, very genuine,” and always stopped to say hello and goodbye on his way out of the gym.

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She said he was sad his schedule didn’t allow him to get there to train as much as he wanted to.

“I just told him that we’ll miss him, and we appreciate him and like, you know, be safe out there because I knew what his job was,” she recalled.

A job that he loved, and he died doing with honor.