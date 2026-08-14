Community bids final farewell to fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Austin Abdelnabi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday morning, the community will gather to say a final farewell to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Austin Abdelnabi.

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Austin Abdelnabi, 30, was identified as the LVMPD officer who was shot and killed in the area of Mountain Vista Street and Hacienda Avenue.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill described the shooting as an "ambush," and Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said Abdelnabi did not fire his service weapon during the encounter.

Abdelnabi leaves behind his wife, Sage, his parents and three siblings.

The procession begins around 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 from Palm Mortuary, located at 1600 South Jones Boulevard.

Watch the rollout here:

Officers depart from Palm Mortuary to escort fallen Officer Austin Abdelnabi

It will continue on through Jones Boulevard, where LVMPD said it will enter I-11 south before merging southbound onto I-15.

From there, the procession is expected to exit at Sahara Avenue, heading east to turn onto Las Vegas Boulevard, then going toward I-215 east.

KTNV A procession of Southern Nevada law enforcement escorts Officer Austin Abdelnabi in a procession to her memorial service at Central Church on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. KTNV A procession of Southern Nevada law enforcement escorts Officer Austin Abdelnabi in a procession to her memorial service at Central Church on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. KTNV A procession of Southern Nevada law enforcement escorts Officer Austin Abdelnabi in a procession to her memorial service at Central Church on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. KTNV A procession of Southern Nevada law enforcement escorts Officer Austin Abdelnabi in a procession to her memorial service at Central Church on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. KTNV A procession of Southern Nevada law enforcement escorts Officer Austin Abdelnabi in a procession to her memorial service at Central Church on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. KTNV A procession of Southern Nevada law enforcement escorts Officer Austin Abdelnabi in a procession to her memorial service at Central Church on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

The procession will finish after traveling north on I-11 and exiting at Russell Road, when it will arrive at Central Church, located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

According to Metro, drivers can expect delays in traffic "in and around the procession route and the church" until around 10 a.m.

A memorial service for Abdelnabi is scheduled to be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Central Church.

To honor the fallen officer, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff today.

“Officer Abdelnabi made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country and his community, and Nevada will never forget his courage,” Lombardo said. “He dedicated his life to protecting others, and his loss is felt deeply by all of us. We will continue to honor his memory, stand with his family and loved ones, and support the brothers and sisters in law enforcement who served alongside him.”

As the procession makes its way toward the Las Vegas Strip, marquees are lighting up along the boulevard to remember Abdelnabi.