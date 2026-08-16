Palms Casino Resort to open new enclosed non-smoking gaming area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Palms Casino Resort will open a new, fully enclosed non-smoking gaming area later this month, adding 7,300 square feet of casino space and 224 slot machines to the Las Vegas resort.

The new space, located near the William Hill Sportsbook, will feature slot games from nearly a dozen gaming manufacturers, along with a full-service bar, according to the resort.

Palms said that unlike a designated non-smoking section on an open casino floor, the new area will provide a separate, enclosed gaming environment.

“Guest feedback drives so much of what we do, and expanding our non-smoking gaming options is something we’ve heard consistently,” said Kevin Glass, the general manager of Palms Casino Resort. "This new space combines over 200 of the latest games, a dedicated bar, and a new gaming experience to create an entirely new way to play at Palms. And since Palms was recently recognized as one of the luckiest casinos in the country, we thought we’d make a little more room for the winning to continue.”

The new space will open to the public on Aug. 24, with an official grand-opening celebration on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. The event will feature a “Spin It Forward” IGT Celebrity Charity Slot Challenge, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For more information on the new space, click HERE.