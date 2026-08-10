2 critically injured after fiery Tesla crash in Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two 25-year-old men were critically injured after the vehicle they were in caught fire following a high-speed crash into a building early Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on South Highland Drive near West Desert Inn Road.

According to police, a Tesla was traveling south on Highland at a high rate of speed and "failed to negotiate a slight bend in the road and left the roadway to the right." Police said the Tesla struck a curb, then immediately caught fire after hitting a building.

The driver and passenger were extricated from the vehicle by first responders. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.