Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for areas affected by Bug and Fred Mountain fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency for areas of Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony affected by the growing Bug and Fred Mountain Fires.

Thousands of homes in the area are threatened as the fires have collectively burned more than 16,000 acres. The governor's office said more than 6,000 people have been evacuated, with thousands in evacuation warning zones.

All state agencies are ordered to work through the Nevada Emergency Operations Center to help local efforts, according to the governor's office. The declaration will remain in effect through Aug. 17, but could be terminated sooner if conditions improve.

“The state is taking every available step to support local responders, protect lives and property, and ensure the resources necessary to confront these fires are where they are needed most," Lombardo said. "I am grateful to the firefighters, first responders, emergency personnel, and community members working around the clock to keep Nevadans safe.”

Some Southern Nevada fire crews have been sent to help assist with firefighting efforts.

According to the Nevada office of the Bureau of Land Management, hot, dry and windy conditions are the main factors in the spread of the Bug Fire.

The Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Henderson Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Fire Department sent crews to backfill stations to allow Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to fight the Bug Fire.

Clark County Fire Department

You can track the latest on the Bug and Fred Mountain Fires at this link.