Extreme Heat on the Way in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low: 85° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 107° Winds: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 108° Winds: SW 5-15 G 25



Monday’s Haiku

Mid eighties tonight

Mostly sunny tomorrow

Above normal highs

Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday with above normal temps as high pressure builds over the region. We’ll stay hot and dry through the middle of the week. More humidity returns by Thursday bringing a chance of showers and storms through the weekend.