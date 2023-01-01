You can watch Meteorologist Linh Truong every weekday evening. She is from Sacramento, California but is happy to call Las Vegas home.

She previously worked in Sacramento, St. Louis and Erie. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts in Radio and Television from San Francisco State University.

Linh recently earned her Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation from the American Meteorological Society, it’s the most prestigious accreditation for broadcast meteorologists.

She has been writing her weather forecast as a Haiku since 2013 and has no plans to stop. Follow her on social media to read those and see all her adventures with her German Shepherd/Husky mix named Jack. He’s her best bud!

Linh Truong

She loves to workout, go to concerts and is a foodie. Reach out to send Linh your Vegas restaurant recommendations or simply say hello at linh.truong@ktnv.com.