Hot and Dry This Weekend in Southern Nevada

Warm tonight with lows dropping into the 70s and 80s. Hot and dry through the weekend as high pressure remains overhead. Hazy skies at times on Saturday due to the Gothic Wildfire burning in Nye County. Right now, 30,000 acres burned and 0 % containment. Air Quality will be Unhealthy for those in the sensitive groups, such as children, people with asthma, people with heart disease , on Saturday.

High temps will be above average, but below records. Highs 109-111. Hot start next week. More clouds with a slight chance of showers Wednesday through Friday with highs back to the more normal range (105) We'll keep you posted.

Moderate heat risk in Las Vegas. This could impact people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as the young, the elderly, and pets. Stay hydrated and limit time outdoors!