Hot and Dry on Friday

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s again. Sunny, hot and dry on Friday with a high of 109°. We'll see little change in the weather through the weekend as high pressure remains overhead, expect highs between 108° and 110°, above average, but still below record territory.

The heat sticks around into early next week, but there’s a slight chance of showers from Tuesday through Thursday. Temps will drop down closer to normal—around 105°.

Moderate heat risk continues in Las Vegas. This can affect people with medical conditions, young children, older adults, and pets. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.

