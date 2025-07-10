Hot, Sunny with Less Wind on Thursday

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Less wind on Thursday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. High pressure remains in place and will continue to give us hot, dry and sunny weather the rest of the week. High temps will be above average, but below record levels. Highs 107-110. Records this week 114-118. Warm nights with lows in the mid 80s.

Moderate heat risk this week in Las Vegas. This could impact people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as the young, the elderly, and pets. No watches or warnings.