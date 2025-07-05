Seasonably Hot This 4th of July Weekend

A Red Flag Warning in effect until 8pm due to dry and breezy conditions. Any fire that starts will spread quickly. The winds will taper off late evening. Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Hazy sunshine and breezy at times this weekend with gusts around 20 mph out of the southwest. The southwest winds will bring some smoke and haze from the Madre Fire that's currently burning in Southern California into our region. Air Quality will be in the moderate range. Highs 102-105. More heat next week as high pressure continues to build in. Highs 107-111.