Hot Start to July

Clear and warm overnight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Hot and sunny start to July with a forecast high of 109. Changes come our way late Tuesday night as an area of low pressure moves inland. Chance of isolated showers and storms on Wednesday and a slight chance on Thursday. Highs will be slightly below average for this time of year. (102-103) Dry, sunny and breezy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph on 4th of July and this will continue the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs 102-104

