Hot and Dry Week in Southern Nevada

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Hot and dry this week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be above average, but below record levels. Highs 108-110. Records this week 115-119.

Red Flag Warning for Nye and Esmerelda Counties until Tuesday July until 8pm due to the strong winds and dry conditions. Any fire that starts will spread very quickly.

Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley have an Extreme Heat Watch for Wednesday. Temps 110-115.

We have moderate heat risk this week in Las Vegas. This could impact people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as the young, the elderly, and pets, but not expecting heat watch or warning.