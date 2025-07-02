Scattered Showers and Storms Continue Tonight

Isolated showers and storms overnight. Warm with lows in the 70s and 80s. We'll have scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as the area of low pressure pushes inland. Strong winds and heavy downpours possible as these storms move through. Slight chance of showers and storms on Thursday. The low pressure system exits the region by late Thursday. Dry, sunny and breezy at times on 4th of July and this will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs 102-105.

