Hot, Dry and Breezy on 4th of July

Isolated showers and storms this evening. We'll be dry as the low pressure system exits the region late tonight. Dry, sunny and breezy weather on 4th of July. Gusts around 25-30 mph out of the southwest. This will elevate fire danger in Southern Nevada. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect tomorrow 11am-8pm. Any fire that starts will spread quickly.

The strong southwest winds could bring some wildfire smoke from California into Southern Nevada. The big fire burning there, right now, is the Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County, around 35,000 acres burned and only 5% containment. We stay dry and breezy at times through the holiday weekend. Highs 102-105. More heat next week. Highs 107-110.

