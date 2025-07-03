Isolated showers and storms tonight. Warm with lows in the 70s and 80s. Hotter with a slight chance of showers and storms on Thursday. The low pressure system exits the region by late Thursday and we'll have dry conditions starting on Friday, 4th of July. Sunny and breezy at times with gusts around 25-30 mph. We'll stay dry through the rest of the holiday weekend. Highs 103-105. Average high is 104.

