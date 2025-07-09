Sunny, Hot and Breezy on Wednesday

Clear skies with lows in the 70s and 80s tonight. Sunny, hot and breezy at times on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across to the north. Gusts around 25 mph out of the southwest. Hot and dry this week as an area of high pressure stays over the region. Highs will be above average, but below record levels. Highs 108-110. Records this week 115-119.

Red Flag Warning Lincoln County Wednesday 10-8pm. Due to the strong winds and dry conditions. Any fire that starts will spread very quickly.

Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley have an Extreme Heat Warning for Wednesday 10-8pm. Temps 110-120.

We have moderate heat risk this week in Las Vegas. This could impact people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as the young, the elderly, and pets.