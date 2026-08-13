LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Short-term rental hosts and other community members recently gathered at a Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting to voice their opinions on a proposed ordinance.

It was formally introduced during the Aug. 4 meeting, and there will be a public hearing on the proposal on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

WATCH | I was at that meeting to hear from both sides on the issue of short-term rentals:

Short-term rental owners speak out at Clark County meeting as commissioners weigh proposal

“If you are an unlicensed short-term rental, that means you’re not licensed; you’re not permitted to do business in Clark County legally," said Commission Chair Michael Naft. "And so, what this does is ensure that the platforms are following, essentially, those rules.”

But while short-term rental owners agree that there needs to be structure, they have concerns about what the proposal means for them.

“The regulations before you today make it harder, not easier, for those same families to use their properties to support themselves,” said Jackie Flores, the founder of the Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Rental Association.

Members of the association also came out to speak along with community members.

“I’m not completely opposed to it; I’m not completely supportive of it,” said Randy Gao. “But I do agree that there needs to be some regulations in place.”

It’s not just about the new proposal, but short-term rental owners said they are concerned about licensing with the county in general.

“The burden of an incomplete county system should not fall on law-abiding residents or on the booking platforms,” said one community member.

In December 2025, a federal judge put an injunction in place that prevents Clark County from penalizing hosts with hefty fines and implores leaders to speed up their short-term rental permit process.

Jackie Flores previously told Channel 13 she believes this latest proposal is the county’s way of trying to get around the injunction, which they’ve appealed.

I asked Commissioner Naft about that. He said he did not have any comments on that claim.

What he did say, was “Whether it relates to short-term rentals or anything else that comes before this board, we are laser-focused on bringing down affordability by creating jobs for our community, by providing the safest community for people to live in, work in, raise a family in. Those are the priorities of this board.”

One community member took to the podium to speak in support of the proposal, raising concerns about quality-of-life issues.

“For eight months or so, this STR injunction has allowed for an unlicensed short-term rental in my neighborhood to continue to disturb the peace,” he said.

Channel 13 will follow what happens at the public hearing on August 18.