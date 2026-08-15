LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is speaking out after discovering black mold throughout her apartment, hoping her experience will push other renters to take action when facing similar housing issues.

Nicole Earle found the mold back in April while searching for something under her bathroom sink.

"I'm looking with my phone and I'm seeing this dark stuff and I don't know what it is," Earle said.

WATCH | Local woman's black mold discovery sparks tenant rights warning for Nevada renters

Local woman's black mold discovery sparks tenant rights warning for Nevada renters

The mold was not limited to one area. Earle said she found it in both bathrooms, a hallway closet and parts of the bedrooms.

When she contacted her property manager at Parkway at Silverado Ranch, she said they were not much help.

The situation was especially concerning for Earle because of her family's health.

"My mom has end stage COPD, we've been living with it for a long time," Earle said.

Earle eventually found help through a remediation company, which tested the mold and confirmed it was hazardous.

KTNV

"These are all different molds and stuff like that. They said they're high and that they're not good," Earle said.

The remediation company helped Earle secure a lease release with no penalties. However, the process came with significant out-of-pocket costs that Earle believes her former complex should help cover.

"I've honestly given up because I have no idea what to do," Earle said.

KTNV

I reached out to the complex and contacts Earle spoke with for comment but have yet to hear back.

Earle told me while she is seeking compensation, she did not have to cover the cost to remove the mold and the company did make efforts to assess the mold.

The company sent out their own remediation company to assess the mold and come up with a plan to fix it.

According to the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and state law, renters who discover black mold or need a landlord to address a repair issue should take the following steps:

Document everything

Send a written notice to the landlord

Wait the appropriate time — between 2 and 14 days depending on the issue — for the landlord to make repairs

Take legal action if the issue is ignored

Earle said she wants other renters to know they should not stay silent.

"Somebody needs to speak up because not many people speak up," Earle said.

Renters who find themselves in a similar situation can contact the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada for free legal help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.