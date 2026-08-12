Las Vegas paratransit drivers on strike, disruption could hit seniors, disabled riders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A strike by paratransit employees in Las Vegas is now underway, as of Wednesday morning, and it could cut off door-to-door transportation for seniors and riders with disabilities who depend on the service for medical appointments, work, grocery runs and other daily needs.

WATCH | Darcy Spears explains What's the Deal:

Las Vegas paratransit disruption could hit seniors, disabled riders as strike looms

Teamsters union members representing paratransit employees rejected Transdev's latest contract offer and issued a 24-hour strike notice, which is now underway.

Negotiations between the Teamsters and RTC contractor Transdev have been ongoing for nearly eight months. Drivers have been working under a contract extension throughout that period, with any agreement expected to be retroactive.

The union's strike notice states: "Transdev's Last, Best, and Final Offer fails to meet the economic, operational, and contractual standards required to reach a fair and equitable agreement."

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan reports live from the picket line Wednesday morning:

Strike now underway, leading to Las Vegas paratransit disruptions

Negotiations began at the end of 2025, with the union seeking better pay, pensions and working conditions. According to the Teamsters, Transdev in late July "tried to scare employees by threatening" to put retroactive pay raises in jeopardy if the union strikes.

Las Vegas is not the only city where Transdev has faced labor troubles. From California to Texas, contract disputes and strike authorizations have disrupted paratransit and public bus operations. In May, Transdev employees in San Diego walked off the job over unfair labor practices.

Paratransit riders first contacted 13 Investigates in March after a failed app rollout caused daily disruptions and raised serious safety concerns.

The Teamsters said they are doing everything possible to protect vulnerable riders who depend on the service.

Transdev issued a statement on Tuesday saying the company is "disheartened that some of the most transit-dependent members of our community will not be served by Transdev employees during the strike," but added that it has worked with RTC on a backup plan "to ensure these key services remain available to the best of our ability."

RTC said it is "not a party to the negotiations and cannot comment on the collective bargaining process," but added that if a strike occurs, it is preparing for a range of scenarios and will provide customers information about transportation options if needed. RTC sent this email to riders on Tuesday.

I learned from Teamsters that negotiators spent several hours in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday before Transdev leaders decided to fly into Las Vegas to continue talks in person at the Teamsters local office. The union said negotiations will likely continue through the night.

FULL STATEMENT FROM TRANSDEV ISSUED ON TUESDAY:

"Following 10 months of good-faith negotiations focused on reaching a fair agreement with Teamsters Local 631, Transdev has learned of a potential strike that will affect the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s paratransit operations as early as midnight tonight, Wednesday, August 12. This strike could affect the RTC’s door-to-door services for individuals with mobility limitations, as well as the senior transportation Silver Star service. While we respect the collective bargaining process, Transdev also acknowledges the potential impact this will have on the community and our riders.

We strongly believe that our best and final offer was fair and balanced. Specifically, Transdev’s offer included operator top-rate wage increases of 8–14% and wage progression increases of 10–28% over 3 years; a 36% increase in pension contributions over 3 years; and a $1,000 ratification bonus for all bargaining unit employees. Under Transdev’s offer, new paratransit operators would have a starting wage of more than $20 an hour. It also rewarded professional development for maintenance technicians with premium pay for each certification earned and reflected Transdev’s commitment to the operation’s long-term success.

We are disheartened that some of the most transit-dependent members of our community will not be served by Transdev employees during the strike. However, we are committed to ensuring these key services remain available to the best of our ability, and backup plans have been developed with the RTC and are ready for deployment. Customers can call 702-228-4800 or visit RTCSNV.com for additional information on service options.

Transdev remains steadfastly committed to finding common ground and a long-term resolution that will benefit our employees, support riders, and serve Southern Nevada communities."

UPDATED STATEMENT FROM TRANSDEV ON WEDNESDAY:

"Transdev continues to actively engage with Teamsters Local 631 to find common ground and reach a long-term resolution. The parties returned to the bargaining table last night to continue the months-long, good-faith negotiations, and we remain steadfastly committed to that process. Despite Transdev’s efforts, the Teamsters rejected our enhanced offer, which resulted in a strike earlier this morning at approximately 1:30 a.m.

"During last night’s bargaining, an improved offer was provided to the Teamsters, which included



driver wage increases of 9.5-36.5% over 3 years; a 28% increase in pension contributions over 3 years; performance bonuses of $100/quarter and $250/year, and a $1,000 ratification bonus for all employees.

"Transdev’s offer reflected Transdev’s investment in its hardworking employees and commitment to the operation’s long-term success.

"Transdev is very disappointed but looks forward to continuing these important discussions, as the parties focus on a resolution that will benefit our employees, support riders, and serve Southern Nevada communities."

FULL STATEMENT FROM RTC CEO, M.J. Maynard-Carey:

"The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is aware of and monitoring the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations between our paratransit service contractor, Transdev, and paratransit employees represented by Teamsters Local 631.

The RTC is not a party to the negotiations and cannot comment on the collective bargaining process. In the event of a strike, as part of our responsibility to ensure reliable service for our customers, RTC is preparing for a variety of potential scenarios, as we do with any event that could affect transit operations. We are also providing customers with information about additional transportation options available to them should they ever be needed.

RTC remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation for our community and will continue to keep customers and the public informed if there are any changes that could impact service."

