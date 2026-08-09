LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first day of school always seems to arrive before you know it, but every summer our community always steps up to help families get ready for the year ahead with back to school events in every corner of the valley this weekend.

Whether it's backpacks, pens, a vaccine or even a fresh haircut, back to school giveaways stretched from the Boulevard Mall, to the Teacher's Health Trust building near Flamingo and Eastern to the North Las Vegas Neighborhood Recreation Center on Saturday.

WATCH | Back to school events held across the Las Vegas valley on Saturday

Back to school events held across all corners of the Las Vegas valley on Saturday

"We came out because we really needed school supplies — the budget's a little bit short right now, so it really helped us out," local mom Angela De La Cruz said at the North Las Vegas event. "Then we saw the free haircuts, too, which helped us out, because there was no way I could get them to a hairstylist to get their haircuts this year."

Hundreds of families came together valley-wide to help one another however they can before the school year starts.

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"Having events like this is extremely helpful — we're really busy, and it's easy to let things escape you," said local mom and teacher Juliamarie Mayes at the Teacher's Health Trust building. "To have something like this, and to come out and get it taken care of before the school year starts is extremely beneficial."

"It doesn't matter where you're from, it doesn't matter what language you speak, it helps build the community better, instead of making it so you don't know your neighbor," Angela De La Cruz said.

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With so much going on right now, I wanted to see what's top of mind for parents and students heading into the school year.

"I'm not focused on anything else besides getting my senior year over with," said Juliamarie Maye's son, Gerald, who's a high school senior. "I'm trying to graduate in white, so I've gotta focus on my school."

"Honestly I'm really excited about the new programs that they're running at our school, they said it's supposed to help out a lot of the kids that have low reading," Angela De La Cruz said. "Plus, definitely staying hydrated: I always make sure my kids have water bottles when they go to school — I know sometimes the teachers supply it, but I'd rather have their water bottles."

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"I think there's a lot of uncertainty, so my big focus is really reassuring the parents and families of the community that we're going to be okay, you're going to be okay," Juliamarie Mayes said. "If all of us within the district can help guide the community, we'll be able to progress and get out of these a little uncertain times."

If you're looking for resources before your student heads back to the classroom, we've got you covered! Just head to KTNV.com/backtoschool.