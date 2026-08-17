Police vehicle hit during early morning chase in North Las Vegas, suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A carjacking suspect is in custody after an early morning chase in North Las Vegas.

It began around 1:14 a.m. in the area of Tonopah Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, just west of the intersection with Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle, which police say was stolen as a result of a carjacking, was found in the roadway near the above intersection, and fled from police units.

Authorities said an air unit followed the driver before the suspect eventually ditched the vehicle and ran away.

The suspect was eventually caught by police near Ann and Lawrence, just off Losee Road.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle collided with the patrol vehicle of a North Las Vegas Police officer who was assisting LVMPD. The NLVPD officer was transported to UMC with minor injuries and has since been released.

Here's a look at the scene as police investigate: