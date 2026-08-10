Police: 1-year-old child hit by slow-moving SUV in Las Vegas neighborhood dies at local hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child who was hit by a car near Jones Boulevard and Interstate 11 on Sunday evening.

The collision was reported in the area of Colleen and Churchill drives at 6:42 p.m., police said. Officials say a 1-year-old girl was hit by a slow-moving Toyota Sequoia.

According to information from police, the driver of the SUV "was moving his vehicle and traveling slowly northbound on Colleen Drive."

"The juvenile pedestrian, who is known to the driver, entered the path of the Toyota Sequoia without the driver's knowledge," police stated in a news release. "As the Toyota Sequoia was morning forward, it struck the juvenile, knocking her to the ground."

The child's injuries were described by police as "substantial," and she was taken to University Medical Center. Despite life-saving efforts, police say the child died from her injuries.

"The driver of the Toyota Sequoia did not show any signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation," police stated.

The child's death marks the 71st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year. Police noted that their investigation is ongoing.