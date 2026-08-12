Henderson Hospital shutting down maternity, NICU units

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Hospital plans to end its maternity and NICU services at the end of September.

Hospital leadership made the decision to "balance the decreased demand for maternity care with the greater need for medical-surgical inpatient beds," according to a press release shared with Channel 13.

The change is expected to go into effect "as of 7:00 p.m. on or around September 30, 2026."

According to hospital officials, a number of factors contributed to the decision to cease maternity and NICU operations, including "a decreasing Southern Nevada birth rate consistent with the national trend." At the same time, officials say there has been an increase in demand for emergency room capacity and medical and surgical care.

Hospital officials note that a 35-bed medical surgical unit was opened in May in an effort to accommodate the increased demand, but "it did not completely resolve our capacity issue."

"As difficult as this is, we see this as the appropriate next step on our journey to provide the most needed care for our community," officials stated.

Mothers and babies are expected to received treatment and care in the meantime, but will ultimately be discharged or transferred to another Valley Health System hospital or facility that officers maternity and neonatal care.

"The existing maternity unit will immediate by converted into 32 medical surgical rooms, and the neonatal intensive care unit space will be renovated to add another 32 medical surgical beds," hospital officials stated. That transition is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2027.

Henderson Hospital will retain a 24/7 on-call doctor to handle gynecological medical emergencies and will continue to support gynecological and breast surgeries, hospital officials wrote.

The transition is expected to impact approximately 100 staff members, and those staff will be given the option to apply for another open position at Henderson Hospital or a maternity-related position at Centennial Hills, Spring Valley or Summerlin hospitals.

"This will help ensure timely transitions to new opportunities while supporting proper staffing for the Birthplace and NICU until the last day of care," hospital officials stated.