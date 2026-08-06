LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A southwest Las Vegas mother is raising concerns about what she calls a dangerous gap in pedestrian safety near her home, where children must cross Pebble Road between two school bus stops with no crosswalk or designated crossing area.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins hears from the parent and a pedestrian safety advocate:

Southwest Las Vegas mom raises safety concerns about school bus stops on Pebble Road

Erika Bartlett says the stretch of Pebble Road near Riley Street has bus stops on both sides of the road, forcing children to cross without any safety infrastructure in place.

"There's a bus stop on this side and there's a bus stop on that side. So all the kids who live over here have to go over there, and all the kids over there have to come over here," Bartlett said.

Bartlett says some parents have taken matters into their own hands to get children across safely.

"Sometimes some of the parents are getting the kids across the street by stopping traffic just to get them across the street," Bartlett said.

Her ask is straightforward.

"A sign, flashing marker, or something," Bartlett said.

Pedestrian safety advocate Erin Breen also contacted Clark County about the issue. Breen says county staff plan to observe the area when school starts next week to assess how the crossing is being used.

"I talked with the county and they are committed to come out here when school starts next week to see how this street is used," Breen said.

But Breen cautions that a crosswalk alone would not solve the problem.

"Paint on the ground stops nothing. There's no fairy dust that pops up and stops a kid from entering the street," Breen said. "This is a great teachable moment. Anywhere two streets cross, the person waiting to cross has the right of way."

Clark County says it was not previously aware of concerns at this location. Officials say they do not typically install crosswalks specifically for school bus stops because Clark County School District bus stop locations can change from year to year. However, the county says it can evaluate whether a crosswalk is appropriate for this location.

For Bartlett, the issue goes beyond road markings.

"It's really hard. You move into a neighborhood to give your kids a good life, and this is part of that," Bartlett said.

County officials say residents can report safety concerns through the FixIt app or by emailing the county's "In the Works" team.

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