Let's Talk: Get free legal advice on tenants' rights, utilities support from our Ask a Lawyer Phone Bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here at Channel 13, we're looking out for locals by providing a free resource to answer your legal questions.

We're hosting our Ask a Lawyer phone bank on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Just call 702-269-5113 during that time, and pro bono attorneys will be standing by to take your calls about tenants' rights, specifically utilities like air conditioning and/or water issues.

It's a topic many of you have reached out to us about with your questions and concerns.

You can find information about additional Ask-A-Lawyer events here.

We're teaming up with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada to offer this free help every month.

