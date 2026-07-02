NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new Nevada state law taking effect today doubles fines for reckless driving in school zones, as local parents and school officials push for safer conditions around campuses across Southern Nevada.

Starting July 1, drivers caught speeding, making illegal U-turns, or committing other traffic violations in school zones will face double the fines.

WATCH | Nevada school zone safety law doubles fines for reckless driving starting today

Nevada school zone safety law doubles fines for reckless driving starting today

If you're convicted of that offense, you'll receive double the normal number of demerit points on your driver's license.

The Clark County School District reported 427 students were hit by a car last school year. 76 of those incidents occurred in North Las Vegas.

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said the need for the law reflects a broader problem.

"We shouldn't have a law to make sure people are following the law," Ebert said.

Local News School zone flashers stay on, new safety laws take effect this summer Guy Tannenbaum

When asked in December how soon the effects of the law could be felt, Ebert was optimistic.

"We should start seeing a change tomorrow," Ebert said.

Lester Jay Alcaraz, a father of a third grader in the Clark County School District, said he supports the new law.

"For me, it's going to be good," Alcaraz said.

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Alcaraz said he has witnessed reckless driving near his child's school firsthand.

"Unnecessary U-turns. Sometimes I've seen parents speeding, especially if they are late," Alcaraz said.

He said the stricter penalties could make a real difference for students.

"The kids going to school or going home after school keep safer," Alcaraz said.

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"It's going to be helpful," Alcaraz said.

The city of North Las Vegas could also receive additional funding to help police step up traffic enforcement in school zones.

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