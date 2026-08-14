Impairment suspected in Pahrump crash that killed KPVM TV employee, says NSP

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — UPDATE | August 17

We are learning new details about the crash in Pahrump that left one woman dead on Friday afternoon.

Nevada State Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a black and blue 2022 Can -Am OHV side by side was traveling westbound on Gamebird Road approaching Unicorn Avenue in the westbound travel lane at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Can-Am failed to drive on the right side of the roadway and crossed the yellow centerline, while traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lane. The driver steered left and entered the dirt shoulder/driveway area and continued west. The left front of the Can-AM struck a chain link fence of a private residence, also striking an adult female who was in her front yard.

The driver of this Can-Am showed signs of suspected impairment and was arrested on scene.

UPDATE | August 15

Channel 13 has learned the identity of the pedestrian killed in an ATV crash in Pahrump on Friday afternoon.

KPVM

According to a social media post from KPVM, Janet Errett was struck and killed near Game Bird Road and Unicorn Avenue while doing lawn work with her son.

Janet was a KPVM and Ace Country Radio member. She served the station for 17 years, acting as the account executive, host, and marketing specialist.

KPVM

ORIGINAL STORY | August 14

Nevada State Police (NSP) has shared information regarding a fatal collision in Nye County this afternoon.

According to NSP, the crash involved an ATV and a female adult pedestrian in the area of Game Bird Road and Unicorn Avenue at 12:23 p.m. on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

NSP has advised that Game Bird Road will be closed from Vicki Ann to Money Street, and that Unicorn Avenue is closed at the intersection of Game Bird Road. As this investigation is still ongoing, no reopening time is available.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.